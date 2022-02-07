﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

RHI Magnesita increases use of refractory waste in 2021

Monday, 07 February 2022 20:55:49 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Global refractories producer RHI Magnesita, a company made up of Brazil’s Magnesita and Austria-based RHI, increased the use of refractory waste in 2021 by 120 percent, on a year-over-year basis.

According to a media report, RHI Magnesita used 42,000 mt of refractory waste in the full-year of 2021 and represents a record for the company in the reuse of residues. About 107,000 mt of refractory waste is produced in Brazil every year.

With RHI Magnesita reusing 42,000 mt of the product in 2021, it accounted for nearly 40 percent all refractory waste produced in Brazil.


Tags: South America  Brazil  alloys  raw mat  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

01 Feb

Vallourec Brazil miss dam overflow fine payment, appeals decision
27 Jan

CSN to resume iron ore output at its Fernandinho mine within days
24 Jan

Draft law to limit mining and iron ore exploration in Brazil
20 Jan

Vale only miner ordered to make corrective dam measures following audit
14 Jan

Ferbasa unaware of lawsuit demanding stake in the company