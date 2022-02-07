RHI Magnesita increases use of refractory waste in 2021

Monday, 07 February 2022 20:55:49 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Global refractories producer RHI Magnesita, a company made up of Brazil’s Magnesita and Austria-based RHI, increased the use of refractory waste in 2021 by 120 percent, on a year-over-year basis.

According to a media report, RHI Magnesita used 42,000 mt of refractory waste in the full-year of 2021 and represents a record for the company in the reuse of residues. About 107,000 mt of refractory waste is produced in Brazil every year.

With RHI Magnesita reusing 42,000 mt of the product in 2021, it accounted for nearly 40 percent all refractory waste produced in Brazil.