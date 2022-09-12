﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian exports of niobium ferroalloys increase in August

Monday, 12 September 2022 21:15:43 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil exported 7,038 mt of niobium ferroalloys in August, against 6,743 mt in July, according to customs.

The exports in August were destined to Asia (4,795 mt, of which 3,135 mt at $24,854/mt to China), Europe (1,654 mt at $25,796/mt), the US (47 mt at $22,064/mt), South Africa (42 mt at $23,462/mt), Canada (17 mt at $23,834/mt), and South America (3 mt at $32,738/mt), all FOB conditions.

The exporters were CBMM, the world’s largest producing company (5,534 mt at $25,167/mt) and CMOC (1,009 mt at $24,370/mt), while 495 mt were exported from irregular operations in the state of Amazonas.

During the first eight months of 2022, Brazil exported 56,653 mt of niobium ferroalloys, against 60,559 mt during the same period in 2021.


Tags: Alloys Raw Mat Brazil South America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

France’s steel product import value up 54 percent in January-June

08 Sep | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 49.3 percent in January-June

08 Sep | Steel News

Exports of niobium ferroalloys from Brazil increase in July

09 Aug | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 56.5 percent in January-May

05 Aug | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 52.8 percent in January-May

05 Aug | Steel News

Brazilian exports of niobium ferroalloys decline in June

19 Jul | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 51.9 percent in Jan-Apr

08 Jul | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 52.6 percent in January-April

08 Jul | Steel News

Brazilian manganese ore exports decline in May

27 Jun | Steel News

Exports of Brazilian niobium ferroalloys increase in May

23 Jun | Steel News