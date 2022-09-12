Brazilian exports of niobium ferroalloys increase in August

Monday, 12 September 2022 21:15:43 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 7,038 mt of niobium ferroalloys in August, against 6,743 mt in July, according to customs.

The exports in August were destined to Asia (4,795 mt, of which 3,135 mt at $24,854/mt to China), Europe (1,654 mt at $25,796/mt), the US (47 mt at $22,064/mt), South Africa (42 mt at $23,462/mt), Canada (17 mt at $23,834/mt), and South America (3 mt at $32,738/mt), all FOB conditions.

The exporters were CBMM, the world’s largest producing company (5,534 mt at $25,167/mt) and CMOC (1,009 mt at $24,370/mt), while 495 mt were exported from irregular operations in the state of Amazonas.

During the first eight months of 2022, Brazil exported 56,653 mt of niobium ferroalloys, against 60,559 mt during the same period in 2021.