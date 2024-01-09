France’s steel product export value down 23.5 percent in Jan-Oct

Tuesday, 09 January 2024 13:29:39 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-October period last year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €9.08 billion, decreasing by 23.5 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €1.14 billion of steel pipes and tubes - up 2.1 percent, €479.2 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 2.7 percent, €562 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 4.4 percent, €294.3 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 19.2 percent, and €753.3 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 1.2 percent, all compared to the same period of 2022.