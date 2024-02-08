﻿
France’s steel product export value down 23.2 percent in Jan-Nov

Thursday, 08 February 2024 14:07:30 (GMT+3)
       

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-November period last year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €9.96 billion, decreasing by 23.2 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €1.26 billion of steel pipes and tubes - up 2.5 percent, €519.1 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 5.4 percent, €624 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 3.7 percent, €322.5 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 19.6 percent, and €834.9 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 1.2 percent, all compared to the same period of 2022.


