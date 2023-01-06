Brazilian exports of niobium ferroalloys decline in December

Friday, 06 January 2023 23:22:19 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 6,786 mt of niobium ferroalloys in December, against 8,175 mt in November, according to customs data.

The exports in December were destined to Asia (4,840 mt, of which 1,930 mt at $25,543/mt to China), Europe (1,431 mt at $26,088/mt), the US (311 mt at $23,764/mt), and Mexico (104 mt at $24,487/mt), all FOB conditions.

The exporters were CBMM, the world’s largest producing company (5,143 mt at $25,937/mt) and CMOC (1,298 mt at $22,994/mt), while 355 mt were exported from operations in the state of Amazonas, at $17,226/mt)

For the total of 2022, Brazil exported 82,433 mt of niobium ferroalloys, against 91,899 mt in 2021.