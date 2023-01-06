﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Brazilian exports of niobium ferroalloys decline in December

Friday, 06 January 2023 23:22:19 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil exported 6,786 mt of niobium ferroalloys in December, against 8,175 mt in November, according to customs data.

The exports in December were destined to Asia (4,840 mt, of which 1,930 mt at $25,543/mt to China), Europe (1,431 mt at $26,088/mt), the US (311 mt at $23,764/mt), and Mexico (104 mt at $24,487/mt), all FOB conditions.

The exporters were CBMM, the world’s largest producing company (5,143 mt at $25,937/mt) and CMOC (1,298 mt at $22,994/mt), while 355 mt were exported from operations in the state of Amazonas, at $17,226/mt)

For the total of 2022, Brazil exported 82,433 mt of niobium ferroalloys, against 91,899 mt in 2021.


Tags: Alloys Raw Mat Brazil South America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Ferrosilicon prices in local Chinese market - week 50

14 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ferromanganese prices in local Chinese market - week 50

14 Dec | Scrap & Raw Materials

Exports of niobium ferroalloys from Brazil increase in November

13 Dec | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 38.9 percent in Jan-Sept

07 Dec | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 36.8 percent in January-September

07 Dec | Steel News

Brazilian exports of niobium ferroalloys decline in October

14 Nov | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 44.1 percent in January-August

08 Nov | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 40.5 percent in January-August

08 Nov | Steel News

US ITC votes to maintain AD orders on ferrovanadium imports from South Korea

07 Nov | Steel News

Brazilian exports of niobium ferroalloys decline in September

12 Oct | Steel News