Exports of niobium ferroalloys from Brazil decline in April

Thursday, 26 May 2022 19:16:50 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 6,301 mt of niobium ferroalloys in April, against 9,535 mt in March, according to customs.

The exports in April were destined to Asia (3,242 mt at $23,908/mt), Europe (2,302 mt at $26,088/mt) and the US (564 mt at $25,131/mt), all FOB conditions, while small volumes were shipped to Canada, South Africa and Argentina.

The exporters were from CBMM, the world’s largest producing company (4,700 mt at $26,041/mt) and CMOC (1,234 mt at $21,301/mt), while 345 mt were exported from irregular operations in the state of Amazonas.

The world’s largest producer of niobium ferroalloys, Brazil exported in 2021 92,000 mt of the product, with total revenues of $2.09 billion.