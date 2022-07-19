﻿
Brazilian exports of niobium ferroalloys decline in June

Tuesday, 19 July 2022 20:37:36 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil exported 6,102 mt of niobium ferroalloys in April, against 6,841 mt in May, according to customs.

The exports in June were destined to Asia (3,856 mt, of which 1,755 mt at $25,196/mt to China), Europe (1,313 mt at $26,365/mt), the US (550 mt at $25,674/mt), Canada (246 mt at $26,572/mt), Mexico (104 mt at $26,833/mt), South Africa (20 mt at $17,586/mt) and South America (13 mt at $30,022/mt), all FOB conditions.

The exporters were from CBMM, the world’s largest producing company (5,047 mt at $25,743/mt) and CMOC (905 mt at $22,579/mt), while 150 mt were exported from irregular operations in the state of Amazonas.

During the first half of 2022, Brazil exported 42,870 mt of niobium ferroalloys, in average at $24,619/mt, against 44,930 mt at $21,557/mt during the same period in 2021.


