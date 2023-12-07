France’s steel product export value down 24.6 percent in Jan-Sept

Thursday, 07 December 2023 11:51:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-September period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy exports amounted to a value of €8.12 billion, decreasing by 24.6 percent year on year.

In the given period, France exported €1.03 billion of steel pipes and tubes - up 2.5 percent, €433.5 million of cold rolled steel bars - rising by 0.3 percent, €501.3 million of cold rolled steel strip - down 4.5 percent, €263.9 million of cold drawn wire - decreasing by 19.7 percent, and €673.8 million of metal structures and parts - rising by 0.9 percent, all compared to the same period of 2022.