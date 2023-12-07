France’s steel product import value down 18.3 percent in Jan-Sept

Thursday, 07 December 2023 11:56:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the statistics released by the French Ministry of Economy, Finance and Industry, in the January-September period this year France’s basic steel product and ferroalloy imports amounted to a value of €8.4 billion, decreasing by 18.3 percent year on year.

In the given period, France imported €1.64 billion of steel pipes and tubes - down 10.1 percent, €423.3 million of cold rolled steel bars - down by 12.5 percent, €671.6 million of cold rolled steel strip - dropping by 22.2 percent, €414.8 million of cold drawn wire - falling by 25.6 percent, and €1.97 billion of metal structures and parts - decreasing by 8.5 percent, all compared to the same period of last year.