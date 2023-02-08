Exports of niobium ferroalloys from Brazil increase in January

Wednesday, 08 February 2023 23:28:11 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 8,423 mt of niobium ferroalloys in January, against 6,786 mt in December, according to customs data.

The increase reflects chiefly exports to China increasing from 2,200 mt in December to 4,200 mt at $24,408/mt in January.

The exports in January were destined to Asia (6,020 mt at $24,823/mt), Europe (1,613 mt at $27,798/mt), the US (517 mt at $24,104/mt), and Mexico (184 mt at $24,378/mt), all FOB conditions.

The exporters were CBMM, the world’s largest producing company (6,837 mt at $26,198/mt) and CMOC (1,256 mt at $22,813/mt), while 330 mt was exported from other operations.