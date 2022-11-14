Brazilian exports of niobium ferroalloys decline in October

Monday, 14 November 2022 22:23:07 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 4,579 mt of niobium ferroalloys in October, against 6,248 mt in September, according to customs.

The exports in October were destined to Asia (2,770 mt, of which 1,750 mt at $24,695/mt to China), Europe (1,016 mt at $24,010/mt), and the US (512 mt at $24,024/mt), while smaller volumes were shipped to Canada and Mexico, all FOB conditions.

The exporters were CBMM, the world’s largest producing company (3,092 mt at $24,953/mt) and CMOC (1,187 mt at $23,209/mt), while 300 mt were exported from irregular operations in the state of Amazonas, at $24,019/mt)

During the first 10 months of 2022, Brazil exported 67,500 mt of niobium ferroalloys, against 78,000 mt during the same period in 2021.