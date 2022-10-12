﻿
Brazilian exports of niobium ferroalloys decline in September

Wednesday, 12 October 2022 22:18:22 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil exported 6,248 mt of niobium ferroalloys in September, against 7,038 mt in August, according to customs.

The exports in September were destined to Asia (4,265 mt, of which 1,550 mt at $25,854/mt to China), Europe (1,305 mt at $25,461/mt), the US (593 mt at $24,759/mt), Mexico (52 mt at $24,223/mt) and Canada (32 mt at $22,973/mt), all FOB conditions.

The exporters were CBMM, the world’s largest producing company (4,889 mt at $25,429/mt) and CMOC (1,109 mt at $24,105/mt), while 250 mt were exported from irregular operations in the state of Amazonas, at $23,438/mt, all FOB conditions.

During the first nine months of 2022, Brazil exported 62,901 mt of niobium ferroalloys, against 69,408 mt during the same period in 2021.


