Exports of niobium ferroalloys from Brazil increase in July

Tuesday, 09 August 2022 19:56:30 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 6,743 mt of niobium ferroalloys in July, against 6,102 mt in June, according to customs.

The exports in June were destined to Asia (4,640 mt, of which 2,880 mt at $24,869/mt to China), Europe (1,703 mt at $25,922/mt), the US (320 mt at $24,210/mt), Canada (41 mt at $23,982/mt), South Africa (21 mt at $26,047/mt) and Argentina (17 mt at $30,031/mt), all FOB conditions.

The exporters were CBMM, the world’s largest producing company (5,181 mt at $25,288/mt) and CMOC (1,312 mt at $23,116/mt), while 250 mt were exported from irregular operations in the state of Amazonas.

During the first seven months of 2022, Brazil exported 49,614 mt of niobium ferroalloys, against 51,996 mt during the same period in 2021.