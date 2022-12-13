﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Exports of niobium ferroalloys from Brazil increase in November

Tuesday, 13 December 2022 23:56:18 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil exported 8,175 mt of niobium ferroalloys in November, against 4,579 mt in October, according to customs.

The exports in November were destined to Asia (6,210 mt, of which 4,480 mt at $24,837/mt to China), Europe (1,291 mt at $25,846/mt) and the US (474 mt at $23,658/mt), while smaller volumes were shipped to Canada, Mexico, Argentina and South Africa, all FOB conditions.

The exporters were CBMM, the world’s largest producing company (6,644 mt at $25,275/mt) and CMOC (1,235 mt at $22,152/mt), while 395 mt were exported from operations in the state of Amazonas, at $23,013/mt), all FOB conditions.

During the first 11 months of 2022, Brazil exported 75,657 mt of niobium ferroalloys, against 84,277 mt during the same period in 2021.


Tags: Alloys Raw Mat Brazil South America Trading 

Similar articles

France’s steel product import value up 38.9 percent in Jan-Sept

07 Dec | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 36.8 percent in January-September

07 Dec | Steel News

Brazilian exports of niobium ferroalloys decline in October

14 Nov | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 44.1 percent in January-August

08 Nov | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 40.5 percent in January-August

08 Nov | Steel News

US ITC votes to maintain AD orders on ferrovanadium imports from South Korea

07 Nov | Steel News

Brazilian exports of niobium ferroalloys decline in September

12 Oct | Steel News

France’s steel product import value up 48.7 percent in January-July

07 Oct | Steel News

France’s steel product export value up 44.5 percent in January-July

07 Oct | Steel News

Brazilian exports of niobium ferroalloys increase in August

12 Sep | Steel News