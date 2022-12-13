Exports of niobium ferroalloys from Brazil increase in November

Tuesday, 13 December 2022 23:56:18 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 8,175 mt of niobium ferroalloys in November, against 4,579 mt in October, according to customs.

The exports in November were destined to Asia (6,210 mt, of which 4,480 mt at $24,837/mt to China), Europe (1,291 mt at $25,846/mt) and the US (474 mt at $23,658/mt), while smaller volumes were shipped to Canada, Mexico, Argentina and South Africa, all FOB conditions.

The exporters were CBMM, the world’s largest producing company (6,644 mt at $25,275/mt) and CMOC (1,235 mt at $22,152/mt), while 395 mt were exported from operations in the state of Amazonas, at $23,013/mt), all FOB conditions.

During the first 11 months of 2022, Brazil exported 75,657 mt of niobium ferroalloys, against 84,277 mt during the same period in 2021.