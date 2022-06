Monday, 27 June 2022 21:44:32 (GMT+3) | Sao Paulo

Brazil exported 70,100 mt of manganese ore in May, against 72,100 mt in April, according to customs.

The main destination of May was Asia (69,000 mt, of which 66,600 mt to China at $146/mt), while 900 mt at $345/mt was shipped to Colombia and 200 mt at $845/mt to Europe, all FOB conditions.

In May, Brazil imported 30,300 mt of manganese ore from South Africa at $200/mt, also FOB conditions.

In 2021, Brazil exported a total 1.72 million mt of manganese ore, with revenues reaching $171 million.