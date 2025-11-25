 |  Login 
Kazakhstan commissions new ferrosilicon plant in Ekibastuz

Tuesday, 25 November 2025 10:55:01 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Kazakhstan-based EkibastuzFerroAlloys has begun operating a new ferroalloy production facility in Ekibastuz, located in the Pavlodar region, according to local media reports. The plant, which marks a major milestone for the country’s metallurgical industry, has begun operations with the goal of significantly expanding national ferroalloy output.

Key features of the new plant

  • The total investment amounted to KZT 92 billion ($177.25 million,
  • The plant has an annual capacity of 240,000 mt of high-grade ferrosilicon (FeSi75),
  • Gas cleaning efficiency reaches 99.8 percent,
  • About 800 permanent jobs created,
  • Modern electric-furnace technology and environmentally efficient systems.

With the new plant, Kazakhstan aims to expand eco-friendly production approaches, retain skilled industrial labor within the Ekibastuz region, improve the country’s competitiveness in the global ferrosilicon market, and export products to over 50 countries, reflecting strong global demand.


Tags: Alloys Raw Mat Kazakhstan CIS Production Investments 

