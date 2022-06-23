﻿
Exports of Brazilian niobium ferroalloys increase in May

Thursday, 23 June 2022 18:39:13 (GMT+3)   |   Sao Paulo
       

Brazil exported 6,841 mt of niobium ferroalloys in May, against 6,301 mt in April, according to customs.

The exports in May were destined to Asia (5,353 mt, of which 4,102 mt at $25,294/mt to China), Europe (805 mt at $25,975/mt), The US (507 mt at $25,872/mt), South Africa (82 mt at $24,720/mt), Canada (73 mt at $26,572/mt) and South America (21 mt at $30,818/mt), all FOB conditions.

The exporters were from CBMM, the world’s largest producing company (5,531 mt at $26,127/mt) and CMOC (904 mt at $22,811/mt), while 406 mt were exported from irregular operations in the state of Amazonas.

The world’s largest producer of niobium ferroalloys, Brazil exported 92,000 mt of the product in 2021, with total revenues of $2.09 billion, while for the first five months of 2022, the volume exported has reached 36,768 mt, with total revenues of $897 million.


