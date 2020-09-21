Producers at IREPAS: Global long steel demand more or less same as before pandemic

Monday, 21 September 2020 10:29:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

At the SteelOrbis 2020 Fall Conference & 83rd IREPAS Meeting held virtually on September 21, Murat Cebecioğlu from Turkish steel producer ICDAS, chairman of IREPAS and also of the producers committee at the virtual event, said that the pandemic did of course worsen the market situation, reducing demand, while remarking that China has been the driving force behind the whole market and has no intention to export. He indicated that the situation in the global long products market is now unchanged compared to the pre-pandemic period; the market is stable and demand is more or less the same as it was before. Regional markets are performing well, with demand returning and EU-based cut-and-benders are quite busy. Looking at North America, prices in the US finally moved up on the back of higher raw material prices. The IREPAS chairman stated that the upward trend of scrap prices has already started slowing down, with a downward correction observed these current days, adding that producers prefer billet unless a strong spread appears between billet and scrap prices.

Commenting on whether the recent increase in Turkish rebar cargoes to the US will continue, the chairman of the producers committee said, “New shipments were booked in the aftermath of the Section 232 duty rate going back to 25 percent; that is why it looks like there is a surge. The truth is that Turkey will not be able to reach the level of exports it had prior to Section 232. When the duty rate was 50 percent, Turkey was replaced by domestic producers and other countries such as Spain, Italy and Portugal. It is not easy to recover the market shares in the US lost to other countries, especially while Turkey is still subject to AD and CVD measures.”

Mr. Cebecioğlu said that the increase in Turkey’s domestic steel consumption may be the result of the reduction in interest rates, which boosted demand for steel, providing support for the domestic market. He added, however, that he has doubts about whether this growth will persist.