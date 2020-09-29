﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Primetals receives final acceptance from Tangsteel for two continuous galvanizing lines

Tuesday, 29 September 2020 14:18:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it has received the final acceptance certificate from Chinese steelmaker Tangshan Iron and Steel Co. Ltd. (Tangsteel), a subsidiary of Hebei Iron and Steel Group, for two continuous galvanizing lines installed as part of the expansion of cold rolling mill No. 2 at its Tangshan plant in Hebei.

The continuous galvanizing lines No. 5 and No. 6 will increase the production capacity for high-strength coated metal sheets used by the automotive industry by 650,000 mt per year.

The continuous galvanizing line No.5 has a capacity of annual 250,000 mt of cold strip in widths ranging from 850 mm to 1,300 mm, and thickness from 0.8 mm to 1.5 mm. The continuous galvanizing line No. 6 with special aluminum-silicon coating technology packages installed produces 400,000 mt annually of cold strip in widths ranging from 850 mm to 1,600 mm and thickness from 0.5 mm to 3.0 mm.   


Tags: Europe  UK  flats  coated  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

30  Sep

Danieli to revamp continuous annealing processing line for Tata Steel UK
24  Sep

British Steel to contribute to UK economic recovery
23  Sep

Will Turkish coated steel prices undergo a correction?
21  Sep

UK-based Billington awards three contracts worth £21 million
08  Sep

UK government seeks investors for Tata Steel’s UK operations