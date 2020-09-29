Primetals receives final acceptance from Tangsteel for two continuous galvanizing lines

Tuesday, 29 September 2020 14:18:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it has received the final acceptance certificate from Chinese steelmaker Tangshan Iron and Steel Co. Ltd. (Tangsteel), a subsidiary of Hebei Iron and Steel Group, for two continuous galvanizing lines installed as part of the expansion of cold rolling mill No. 2 at its Tangshan plant in Hebei.

The continuous galvanizing lines No. 5 and No. 6 will increase the production capacity for high-strength coated metal sheets used by the automotive industry by 650,000 mt per year.

The continuous galvanizing line No.5 has a capacity of annual 250,000 mt of cold strip in widths ranging from 850 mm to 1,300 mm, and thickness from 0.8 mm to 1.5 mm. The continuous galvanizing line No. 6 with special aluminum-silicon coating technology packages installed produces 400,000 mt annually of cold strip in widths ranging from 850 mm to 1,600 mm and thickness from 0.5 mm to 3.0 mm.