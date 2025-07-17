 |  Login 
UK extends CVD duty on organic coated steel from China

Thursday, 17 July 2025 15:49:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

The UK government has announced that it has accepted the Trade Remedies Authority’s (TRA) recommendation regarding the extension of countervailing measures on imports of organic coated steel from China.

The countervailing duties ranging from 13.7 percent and 44.7 percent for China, which expired on May 4, 2024, will be maintained until May 4, 2029 for five years.

The products currently fall under the codes 72 10 70 80 11, 72 12 40 80 21, 72 25 99 00 91, 72 10 70 80 91, 72 12 40 80 82, 72 26 99 70 11, 72 12 40 80 01, 72 25 99 00 11, and 72 26 99 70 91.


