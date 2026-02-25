UK may revoke TRQ exemption on metallic coated sheet from Turkey

The UK Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced that it has initiated a tariff rate quota (TRQ) review into imports of Category 4 steel products (metallic coated sheet) from Turkey.

The request for a review, which was launched on February 24 and covers the period between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2025, was lodged by Tata Steel UK, indicating that metallic coated sheets imports from Turkey exceed the threshold for benefiting from the Developing Country Exception (DCE) under UK regulations. Specifically, the application has referred to the latest HMRC UK import data for Category 4 steel products covering the 12-month period from December 2024 to November 2025. The data indicates that Turkish imports of the goods subject to review now exceed the three percent import share threshold for DCE status, as set out in the regulations. During the review, the TRA may decide that Turkey will lose its developing economy status and come into the residual other countries quota for metallic coated sheets.

At the end of the review, a recommendation will be made by the TRA to the UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, which may include provision for the low-volume exporter status of Turkey in relation to the category 4 TRQ measure to be maintained or varied. The Secretary of State will then decide whether to accept, reject or ask that the TRA reassess its recommendation.

The goods subject to review fall under the codes 7210 2000, 7210 4100, 7210 4900, 7210 6100, 7210 6900 20, 7210 6900 80, 7210 9080, 7212 2000, 7212 3000, 7212 5020, 7212 5030, 7212 5040, 7212 5061, 7212 5069, 7212 5090, 7225 9100, 7225 9200, 7225 9900, 7226 9910, 7226 9930, and 7226 9970.