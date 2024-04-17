UK reviews AD and CVD measures on organic coated steel from China

Wednesday, 17 April 2024 12:15:06 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced that it has initiated a transition review of antidumping and countervailing duties on organic coated steel imports from China. The review was initiated to decide whether antidumping and countervailing duties are still needed.

The period of review is April 1, 2023 through March 31, 2024. In order to assess injury, the TRA will examine the period from April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2024. The current antidumping duties on the given products from China range between 5.9 percent and 26.1 percent, while the current countervailing duties range from 13.7 percent and 29.7 percent.

The products currently fall under the codes 72 10 70 80 11, 72 10 70 80 91, 72 12 40 80 01, 72 12 40 80 21, 72 12 40 80 91, 72 25 99 00 11, 72 25 99 00 91, 72 26 99 70 11, and 72 26 99 70 91.