Friday, 09 February 2024

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced the interim findings of its transition review of the antidumping duties (AD) on corrosion-resistant steel imported from China.

The TRA has found that, if the antidumping duties on corrosion-resistant steel from China were removed, dumping and injury to UK producers would likely recur, and maintaining the measures will benefit UK producers. The authority has proposed to extend the current measures ranging from 17.2 percent to 27.9 percent until at least February, 9 2028 covering all products imported under the commodity codes 72 10 41 00 20, 72 10 41 00 30, 72 10 49 00 20, 72 10 49 00 30, 72 10 61 00 20, 72 10 61 00 30, 72 10 69 00 20, 72 10 69 00 30, 72 10 90 80 92, 72 12 30 00 20, 72 12 30 00 30, 72 12 50 61 20, 72 12 50 61 30, 72 12 50 69 20, 72 12 50 69 30, 72 12 50 90 14, 72 12 50 90 92, 72 25 92 00 20, 72 25 92 00 30, 72 25 99 00 22, 72 25 99 00 23, 72 25 99 00 41, 72 25 99 00 92, 72 25 99 00 93, 72 26 99 30 10, 72 26 99 30 30, 72 26 99 70 13, 72 26 99 70 93, and 72 26 99 70 94.