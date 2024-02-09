﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

UK’S TRA proposes extension of AD duties on corrosion-resistant steel from China

Friday, 09 February 2024 12:01:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

The UK’s Trade Remedies Authority (TRA) has announced the interim findings of its transition review of the antidumping duties (AD) on corrosion-resistant steel imported from China.

The TRA has found that, if the antidumping duties on corrosion-resistant steel from China were removed, dumping and injury to UK producers would likely recur, and maintaining the measures will benefit UK producers. The authority has proposed to extend the current measures ranging from 17.2 percent to 27.9 percent until at least February, 9 2028 covering all products imported under the commodity codes 72 10 41 00 20, 72 10 41 00 30, 72 10 49 00 20, 72 10 49 00 30, 72 10 61 00 20, 72 10 61 00 30, 72 10 69 00 20, 72 10 69 00 30, 72 10 90 80 92, 72 12 30 00 20, 72 12 30 00 30, 72 12 50 61 20, 72 12 50 61 30, 72 12 50 69 20, 72 12 50 69 30, 72 12 50 90 14, 72 12 50 90 92, 72 25 92 00 20, 72 25 92 00 30, 72 25 99 00 22, 72 25 99 00 23, 72 25 99 00 41, 72 25 99 00 92, 72 25 99 00 93, 72 26 99 30 10, 72 26 99 30 30, 72 26 99 70 13, 72 26 99 70 93, and 72 26 99 70 94.


Tags: Coated Flats UK Europe Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Romanian flats prices stable, local mills to restart BF next week

09 Feb | Flats and Slab

Discounts applicable for Turkish coated steel, CR demand insufficient

09 Feb | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 6, 2024

08 Feb | Flats and Slab

US issues final CVD review results on corrosion-resistant steel from S. Korea

02 Feb | Steel News

Romania’s coil and sheet prices flat, outlook remains poor

02 Feb | Flats and Slab

Chinese domestic PPGI prices maintain downtrend

02 Feb | Flats and Slab

Turkey targets higher HRC prices, uptrend held back by low demand

01 Feb | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 5, 2024

01 Feb | Flats and Slab

Romania's flat steel prices stable despite limited demand

26 Jan | Flats and Slab

Turkey’s flats market sees relatively stable prices, moderate activity

26 Jan | Flats and Slab