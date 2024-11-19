Turkey exhausts its Q4 merchant bar import quota for UK

Turkey has exhausted its fourth quarter import quota of non-alloy merchant bars and light sections for the UK as of November 14, according to the data from the UK government. Thus, Turkey has used up its entire quota of 13,333 mt for the period between October 1 to December 31.

Although Turkey will not be able to export merchant bar to the UK during the current quota period without 25 percent duty, looking at the EU’s import quotas Turkey has only used 24.92 percent of its quota of 146,988 mt of non-alloy merchant bars and light sections for the region for the given period.

In addition, Turkey has used up 59.90 percent of its 24,616 mt HRC quota and 46.50 percent of its 43,423 mt hollow section quota for the UK market.

Regarding the UK’s other quotas, the “other countries” have exhausted 98.83 percent their 24,290 mt rebar quota and 61.31 percent of their 89,681 mt metallic coated sheets quota, while South Korea has used up 83.66 percent of its 13,533 mt CRC quota. In addition, India exhausted 91.83 percent of its 24,978 mt metallic coated sheet quota.