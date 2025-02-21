UK maintains AD duties on corrosion-resistant steel from China

The UK government has approved the UK Trade Remedies Authority’s (TRA) proposal to maintain the existing antidumping measures on imports of corrosion-resistant steel from China for five years until at least February 9, 2028.

The antidumping duties still range from 17.2 percent to 27.9 percent.

The products in question currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 72 10 41 00 20, 72 10 41 00 30, 72 10 49 00 20, 72 10 49 00 30, 72 10 61 00 20, 72 10 61 00 30, 72 10 69 00 20, 72 10 69 00 30, 72 10 90 80 92, 72 12 30 00 20, 72 12 30 00 30, 72 12 50 61 20, 72 12 50 61 30, 72 12 50 69 20, 72 12 50 69 30, 72 12 50 90 14, 72 12 50 90 92, 72 25 92 00 20, 72 25 92 00 30, 72 25 99 00 22, 72 25 99 00 23, 72 25 99 00 41, 72 25 99 00 92, 72 25 99 00 93, 72 26 99 30 10, 72 26 99 30 30, 72 26 99 70 13, 72 26 99 70 93, and 72 26 99 70 94.