 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > EU...

EU and other countries exhaust certain UK steel import quotas

Wednesday, 05 August 2026 12:31:47 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In the new UK quota period from July 1 to September 30, some of the import quotas for certain steel products allocated for the EU, and other countries have been exhausted, while over 70 percent of quotas for some steel products have been used up, according to the data from the UK government.

Regarding the exhausted quotas, the EU has used all of its 1,766 mt quota for large welded pipes (25A), while the quotas allocated to “other countries” for 1,135 mt for non-alloy merchant bars and light sections, 17,093 mt for rebars, 4,081 mt for other welded pipes have been exhausted.

Meanwhile, Turkey has used 93.2 percent and 81.0 percent of its quotas of 4,663 mt for alloy merchant bars and light sections and 3,629 mt for other welded pipes, respectively, while the EU used 73.0 percent and 91.3 percent of its quotas of 12,459 mt for organic coated sheets and 11,904 mt for non-alloy merchant bars and light sections.

Looking at the quotas allocated for “other countries”, 83.4 percent, 70.9 percent and 80.7 percent of the quotas of 12,440 mt for HRC, 1,498 mt for organic coated sheets and 2,530 mt for non-alloy wire have been used.

DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
Editor

I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.


Tags: Hrc Coated Merchant Bar Rebar Pipe Tubular Longs Flats UK Europe Quotas & Duties 

Marketplace Offers

ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal Black Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
S195T / P235JRH
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer
ERW Longitudinal OCTG Line Pipe
External Diamater:  21.3 - 323.9 mm
Wall Thickness:  2 - 12.5 mm
Gr B / X42
ARKON ÇELİK SAN. VE TİC. LTD. ŞTİ.
View Offer

Similar articles

UK’s several steel import quotas near exhaustion in last quota period

09 Jun | Steel News

UK initiates safeguard extension review for 15 steel product categories

06 Sep | Steel News

EU steel import quotas exhausted for Turkey, South Korea, China and others as Q2 2026 ends

01 Jul | Steel News

EU quota usage exceeds 85% in multiple steel categories

10 Jun | Steel News

EU announces new steel import quota volumes and implementation changes

27 Apr | Steel News

Turkey nears exhaustion of EU long steel import quotas for Q4

31 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s EU HRC and rebar quota usage accelerates in Q4 quota period

06 Oct | Steel News

Five US steel groups pledge support for steel tariffs, applaud actions by Trump administration

25 Jul | Steel News

US Steel groups pledge support for steel tariffs, applaud actions taken by Trump Administration

10 Mar | Steel News

European long steel buyers use up almost half of import quotas as of late October

23 Oct | Steel News