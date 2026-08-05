EU and other countries exhaust certain UK steel import quotas

In the new UK quota period from July 1 to September 30, some of the import quotas for certain steel products allocated for the EU, and other countries have been exhausted, while over 70 percent of quotas for some steel products have been used up, according to the data from the UK government.

Regarding the exhausted quotas, the EU has used all of its 1,766 mt quota for large welded pipes (25A), while the quotas allocated to “other countries” for 1,135 mt for non-alloy merchant bars and light sections, 17,093 mt for rebars, 4,081 mt for other welded pipes have been exhausted.

Meanwhile, Turkey has used 93.2 percent and 81.0 percent of its quotas of 4,663 mt for alloy merchant bars and light sections and 3,629 mt for other welded pipes, respectively, while the EU used 73.0 percent and 91.3 percent of its quotas of 12,459 mt for organic coated sheets and 11,904 mt for non-alloy merchant bars and light sections.

Looking at the quotas allocated for “other countries”, 83.4 percent, 70.9 percent and 80.7 percent of the quotas of 12,440 mt for HRC, 1,498 mt for organic coated sheets and 2,530 mt for non-alloy wire have been used.