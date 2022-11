Friday, 25 November 2022 10:14:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

UK-based plantmaker Primetals Technologies has announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Indian steel producer Tata Steel to collaborate on projects and technology related to green steel and decarbonization.

Accordingly, Primetals will provide Tata Steel with engineering expertise as well as support in implementing green steel technology.

The understanding is an important step by Tata Steel, as it aims to achieve carbon neutrality by 2045.