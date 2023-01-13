Poland-based JSW’s coal output and sales increase in Q4

Friday, 13 January 2023 10:48:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced its operational results for the fourth quarter of last year.

In the fourth quarter, JSW’s total coal output totaled 3.57 million mt, increasing by 4.1 percent compared to the previous quarter and up 2.8 percent compared to the fourth quarter in 2021, while its total coke production was 680,000 mt, decreasing by 13.4 percent quarter on quarter and down by 24.2 percent year on year. The company’s coking coal production in the given quarter amounted to 2.75 million mt, increasing by 4.1 percent compared to the previous quarter and down 0.3 percent year on year.

In the given quarter, JSW’s total coal sales came to 3.80 million mt, rising by 8.8 percent compared to the third quarter and increasing by 15.5 percent year on year, while its total coke sales amounted to 750,000 mt, rising by 7.9 percent compared to the previous quarter and down by 14.6 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year. The company’s total coking coal sales amounted to 2.77 million mt, up by 4.5 percent quarter on quarter and up by 10.3 percent year on year. Meanwhile, JSW’s internal sales in the fourth quarter totaled 1.14 million mt, up by 6.5 percent compared to the third quarter and up by 25.2 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2021.

The average total coke contract price in sales by JSW in the fourth quarter this year rose by approximately 10 percent compared to the previous quarter.