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Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa increases coal and coke output in Q3 2026 despite challenging market conditions

Wednesday, 21 October 2026 10:59:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzębska Spółka Węglowa SA (JSW) has announced its operational results for the third quarter of this year.

In the given quarter, the company's total coal output totaled 3.32 million mt, up by 2.7 percent compared to the previous quarter and up by 0.3 percent compared to the third quarter of 2025, while its total coke production was 890,000 mt, rose by 32.8 percent quarter on quarter and up by 20.2 percent year on year. In the January-September period, total coal production amounted to 9.77 million mt, representing 73.5 percent of the annual production target. Coke production reached 2.17 million mt, accounting for 66.5 percent of the full-year target. 

JSW's coking coal production in the third quarter amounted to 2.87 million mt, increasing by 3.9 percent compared to the previous quarter and up by 3.6 percent year on year.

The market situation was driven by fluctuations in the prices of coking coal and coke, as well as the continuing difficult situation in the European steel sector.

In the third quarter, the company's total coal sales came to 3.55 million mt, moving up by 19.5 percent compared to the second quarter and up by 10.6 percent year on year, while its total coke sales amounted to 780,000 mt, increasing by 13.0 percent compared to the previous quarter and up by 8.3 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year. JSW's total coking coal sales amounted to 2.88 million mt, rising by 19.5 percent quarter on quarter and by 4.3 percent year on year. Meanwhile, the company's internal sales in the given quarter totaled 1.23 million mt, up by 33.7 percent compared to the second quarter and by 24.2 percent compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Poland European Union Production 
DamlaTükenmez
Damla Tükenmez
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I graduated from the Department of English Language and Literature at Kocaeli University. Since 2020, I have been producing content focused on the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I write industry news on a wide range of topics, including EU and UK trade measures, regulatory changes, quota utilization, and the statements and views of organizations representing the Turkish steel sector.

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