Poland-based JSW’s coal and coke sales exceed plans in October 2025

Friday, 14 November 2025 13:39:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced its operational results for October this year. Despite challenging market conditions and unexpected market developments, the company is consistently implementing the assumptions of its Technical and Economic Plan for 2025.

In October, JSW produced 1.40 million mt of coal, representing 99.6 percent of the plan, while in the first 10 months this year its coal production reached 10.92 million mt, representing 98.5 percent of the planned figure. In the given month, the company’s coking coal production reached 1.26 million mt, equal to 98.9 percent of the target.

Production levels were primarily impacted by factors beyond the company's control. In May and September, two cases of force majeure were declared at the Budryk coal mine and the Borynia-Zofiówka Zofiówka mine due to spontaneous fires, as SteelOrbis previously reported. Furthermore, longwall mining operations were terminated earlier than planned at some mines, resulting in increased production in the preceding months and lower output in October.

Despite these challenges, JSW reported strong sales results. In October, JSW sold 1.55 million mt of coal, which is 112.1 percent of the planned volume, while in the first 10 months this year the coal sales target was exceeded by 0.4 percent, with 11.11 million mt of coal sales.

The coke segment also performed steadily. JSW’s coke production in October reached 300,000 mt, representing 100 percent of the planned volume, while sales increased to 300,000 mt, or 112.4 percent of the target.


