Poland-based JSW’s coal and coke outputs down in Q2 2026

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced its operational results for the second quarter of this year.

In the given quarter, the company’s total coal output totaled 3.23 million mt, down by 0.3 percent compared to the previous quarter and down by 3.3 percent compared to the second quarter of 2025, while its total coke production was 670,000 mt, fell by 10.6 percent quarter on quarter and down by 5.6 percent year on year. JSW’s coking coal production in the second quarter amounted to 2.76 million mt, decreasing by 0.7 percent compared to the previous quarter and down by 2.1 percent year on year.

In the second quarter, the company’s total coal sales came to 2.97 million mt, moving up by one percent compared to the first quarter and down by one percent year on year, while its total coke sales amounted to 690,000 mt, decreasing by 10.4 percent compared to the previous quarter and down by 6.7 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year. JSW’s total coking coal sales amounted to 2.41 million mt, falling by 3.2 percent quarter on quarter and by eight percent year on year. Meanwhile, the company’s internal sales in the given quarter totaled 920,000 mt, down by 12.4 percent compared to the first quarter and by 7.1 percent compared to the second quarter of 2025.