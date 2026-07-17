 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Poland-based...

Poland-based JSW’s coal and coke outputs down in Q2 2026

Friday, 17 July 2026 14:23:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Poland-based coking coal producer Jastrzebska Spolka Weglowa SA (JSW) has announced its operational results for the second quarter of this year.

In the given quarter, the company’s total coal output totaled 3.23 million mt, down by 0.3 percent compared to the previous quarter and down by 3.3 percent compared to the second quarter of 2025, while its total coke production was 670,000 mt, fell by 10.6 percent quarter on quarter and down by 5.6 percent year on year. JSW’s coking coal production in the second quarter amounted to 2.76 million mt, decreasing by 0.7 percent compared to the previous quarter and down by 2.1 percent year on year.

In the second quarter, the company’s total coal sales came to 2.97 million mt, moving up by one percent compared to the first quarter and down by one percent year on year, while its total coke sales amounted to 690,000 mt, decreasing by 10.4 percent compared to the previous quarter and down by 6.7 percent compared to the same quarter of the previous year. JSW’s total coking coal sales amounted to 2.41 million mt, falling by 3.2 percent quarter on quarter and by eight percent year on year. Meanwhile, the company’s internal sales in the given quarter totaled 920,000 mt, down by 12.4 percent compared to the first quarter and by 7.1 percent compared to the second quarter of 2025.


Tags: Coking Coal Raw Mat Poland European Union Production 

Similar articles

Poland-based JSW reports higher coal and coke output in Q1 2026, prices weigh on performance

20 Apr | Steel News

Poland-based JSW achieves coal production plans in November 2025

12 Dec | Steel News

Poland-based JSW’s coal and coke sales exceed plans in October 2025

14 Nov | Steel News

Poland’s JSW continues to expand coking coal resources with another longwall at Pniówek mine

11 Sep | Steel News

Poland’s JSW expands coking coal resources with new longwall at Budryk mine

04 Sep | Steel News

Poland’s JSW extends Borynia coal mining license until 2042 to secure operations

25 Aug | Steel News

Poland’s JSW to increase coking coal output with new longwalls

09 Jul | Steel News

Poland-based JSW exceeds coking coal production and sale plan in May

13 Jun | Steel News

Poland’s JSW declares force majeure due to fire at mine, output to be affected

21 May | Steel News

Poland-based JSW’s coal output and sales decrease in Q1

10 Apr | Steel News