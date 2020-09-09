﻿
English
Passenger vehicle retail sales in China up 8.9 percent in August

Wednesday, 09 September 2020 12:08:27 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China in August this year reached 1.703 million units, up 8.9 percent year on year, indicating the strongest growth since May 2018.

Passenger vehicle retail sales in the January-August period of the current year decreased by 15.2 percent year on year, 3.3 percentage points lower than the declining rate recorded in the January-July period, reflecting the rapid recovery of the vehicle market.

The traditional peak season for sales in September and October and the Beijing Auto Show will positively affect passenger vehicle retail sales in September.


