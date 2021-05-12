﻿
English
Passenger vehicle retail sales in China up 12.4 percent in April

Wednesday, 12 May 2021 10:21:36 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China in April this year amounted to 1.608 million units, up 12.4 percent year on year, while rising by 6.5 percent compared to the same month in April of 2019, and down 8.3 percent compared to March this year, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the January-April period this year, passenger vehicle retail sales in China reached 6.702 million mt, up 50.7 percent year on year amid the increasing contribution from new energy vehicles (NEVs). For instance, NEV retail sales amounted to 163,000 units in April, up 192.8 percent year on year, while down 12.0 percent month on month.


