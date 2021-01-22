﻿
Passenger vehicle retail sales in China to rise eight percent in 2021

Friday, 22 January 2021 15:17:10 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China in the year of 2021 will likely rise by eight percent, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

Though the Covid-19 pandemic has worsened in China recently, China’s measures to control the pandemic are regarded as effective and will boost the country’s economic development in 2021, and so passenger vehicle retail sales are expected to bottom up.

Moreover, the CPCA stated that China’s domestic demand for auto vehicles will likely increase by 3.2 percent in 2021 amid the expected steady growth of China’s economy.

 


