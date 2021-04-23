Passenger vehicle retail sales in China to rise by 13.9 percent in April

Friday, 23 April 2021 10:24:02 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China in April this year are expected to reach 1.63 million units, up 13.9 percent year on year, while down 7.07 percent month on month, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

CPCA said the increasing vaccination rates will stimulate the economic development, while the supply shortage of chips will exert a negative impact on passenger vehicle sales since the second quarter of the current year. CPCA estimated that the supply shortage of chips will ease in the second half this year.