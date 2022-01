Wednesday, 12 January 2022 11:37:28 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Passenger vehicle retail sales in China in December last year amounted to 2.105 million units, down 7.9 percent year on year, while down 1.9 percent compared to the same month of 2019, according to the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA).

In the full year of 2021, passenger vehicle retail sales reached 20.146 million units, up 4.4 percent year on year, 1.7 percentage points slower than the growth in the January-November period.