NLMK’s crude steel output up 11 percent in H1

Tuesday, 13 July 2021 13:45:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Russian steelmaker Novolipetsk Steel (NLMK) has announced its production and sales data for the second quarter and the first half of the current year. According to the company’s statement, NLMK’s crude steel output in the second quarter totaled 4.6 million mt, up five percent compared to the previous quarter and rising by 19 percent year on year, due to a ramp-up following equipment overhaul. In the January-June period this year, the company’s crude steel output increased by 11 percent year on year, totaling nine million mt.

In the second quarter, NLMK Group’s total steel product sales increased by 11 percent compared to the previous quarter and down by one percent year on year to 4.3 million mt, amid an increase in sales to the Russian market, as well as an increase in the supply of slabs and pig iron to export markets. In the given period, the company’s sales of semi-finished products to third parties increased by 57 percent compared to the first quarter, mainly due to the shipment of slabs, while its sales of finished products increased by one percent quarter on quarter to 2.7 million mt, amid a recovery in demand in key markets. In the first six months this year, the company’s total steel product sales totaled 8.2 million mt, decreasing by seven percent year on year, with an increase in slab shipments to NLMK USA amid a strong consumption trend in the region.

In the second quarter this year, domestic sales totaled 2.8 million mt, up by one percent quarter on quarter and by 19.0 percent year on year, while in the January-June period this year the company’s domestic sales totaled 5.5 million mt, up by three percent year on year.

The company’s export sales in the given quarter totaled 1.4 million mt, down by 30.0 percent year on year and up by 20.0 percent quarter on quarter. In the first six months this year, NLMK’s export sales decreased by 23.0 percent year on year to 2.6 million mt.