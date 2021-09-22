New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 7.7 percent in August

Wednesday, 22 September 2021 10:45:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in August this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 18.0 percent month on month and were down by 7.7 percent year on year to 95,896 units.

New passenger car registrations in August totaled 46,208 units, falling by 26.9 percent as compared to July and down by 18.3 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 48.2 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in August amounted to 13,230 units, decreasing by 23.2 percent month on month and down by 2.9 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 13.8 percent of total new registrations in August.