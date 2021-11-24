﻿
English
New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 25.1 percent in October

Wednesday, 24 November 2021 11:20:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 7.9 percent month on month and were down by 25.1 percent year on year to 85,691 units.

New passenger car registrations in October totaled 43,538 units, falling by 2.1 percent as compared to September and down by 38.6 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 50.8 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in October amounted to 13,237 units, increasing by 15.6 percent month on month and down by 17.0 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 15.4 percent of total new registrations in October.


