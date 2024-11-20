 |  Login 
New motor vehicle registrations in Turkey down 1.4 percent in October from September

Wednesday, 20 November 2024 11:58:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year new motor vehicle registrations in Turkey decreased by 1.4 percent month on month and increased by 13.3 percent year on year to 209,401 units.

New passenger car registrations in October totaled 74,636 units, up by 19.1 percent as compared to September and down by 11.1 percent year on year. Passenger cars accounted for 35.6 percent of total new motor vehicle registrations in the given month.

On the other hand, new small truck registrations in October amounted to 17,088 units, increasing by 1.6 percent month on month and by 10.0 percent year on year. Small truck registrations constituted 8.2 percent of total new registrations in the given month.


