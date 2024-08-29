 |  Login 
New car registrations in EU up 3.9 percent in January-July

Thursday, 29 August 2024 14:01:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU increased by 0.2 percent year on year to 852,051 units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, two major markets, namely Italy (+4.7%) and Spain (+3.4%) observed increases while new registrations declined by 2.3 percent in France and by 2.1 percent in Germany.

In the first seven months of this year, new car registrations grew by 3.9 percent year on year to 6.5 million units. Modest growth was recorded in the region’s largest markets over the period, with Spain leading with 5.6 percent increase, followed by Italy (+5.2%), Germany (+4.3%) and France (+2.2%).


