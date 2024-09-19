 |  Login 
New car registrations in EU up 1.4 percent in January-August

Thursday, 19 September 2024 11:17:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU decreased by 18.3 percent year on year to 643,637 units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, all four major markets, namely Germany (-27.8%), France (-24.3%), Italy (-13.4%) and Spain (-6.5%) posted declines.

In the first eight months of this year, new car registrations grew by 1.4 percent year on year to 7.2 million units. Spain (+4.5%) and Italy (+3.8%) showed positive but modest performances. On the other hand, the French and the German markets saw their results stagnate (-0.5% and ‑0.3% respectively).


