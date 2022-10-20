New car registrations in EU down 9.9 percent in January-September

Thursday, 20 October 2022 12:15:14 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU rose by 9.6 percent to 787,870 units, marking the second consecutive month of increase this year, largely due to the low base, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month all major countries, including Germany (+14.1%), Spain (+12.7%), France (+5.5%) and Italy (5.4%), reported positive results.

In the first nine months of this year, new car registrations declined by 9.9 percent year on year to 6,784,090 units. Italy saw the sharpest fall with a drop of 16.3 percent, followed by France (-11.8%), Germany (-7.4%) and Spain (-7.4%), year on year.