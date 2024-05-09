Thyssenkrupp to help decarbonization of auto industry with carbon-reduced steel

Thursday, 09 May 2024 14:11:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Thyssenkrupp Materials Processing Europe, a subsidiary of German steelmaker Thyssenkrupp, has announced that it has inked a contract with Autoliv, a global supplier of automotive safety systems, for the supply of carbon-reduced bluemint® steel.

Within the scope of the contract, Thyssenkrupp Materials will supply bluemint® steel from late 2026 to Autoliv, helping the company to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in its products and ultimately to become carbon-neutral by 2040.

According to Thyssenkrupp, bluemint® steel will be produced in the direct reduction plant at its Duisburg site.

The German steelmaker has made several similar deals with companies operating in different industries such as construction and solar.