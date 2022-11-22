﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

New car registrations in EU down 8.1 percent in January-October

Tuesday, 22 November 2022 12:23:37 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU rose by 12.2 percent year on year to 745,855 units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month all major countries, including Germany (+16.8%), Italy (+14.6%), Spain (+11.7%) and France (+5.5%), reported positive results.

In the first 10 months of this year, new car registrations declined by 8.1 percent year on year to 7,529,965 units. Italy saw the sharpest fall with a drop of 13.8 percent, followed by France (-10.3%), Spain (-5.8%) and Germany (-5.5%), year on year.


Tags: Italy France Spain Germany European Union Automotive 

Similar articles

European commercial vehicle registrations down 17.6 percent in Jan-Sept

26 Oct | Steel News

European commercial vehicle registrations down 18.8 in Jan-Aug

23 Sep | Steel News

New car registrations in EU down 11.9 percent in January-August

16 Sep | Steel News

European commercial vehicle registrations down 20.3 percent in H1

27 Jul | Steel News

European commercial vehicle registrations up 2.2 percent in Jan-Nov

25 Dec | Steel News

EU new passenger car registrations up by 0.8 percent in Jan-Nov

14 Dec | Steel News

European commercial vehicle registrations up 3.9 percent in Jan-Oct

22 Nov | Steel News

EU new passenger car registrations up by 1.6 percent in Jan-Oct

15 Nov | Steel News

European commercial vehicle registrations up 3.6 percent in Jan-Sept

26 Oct | Steel News

EU new car registrations increase by 2.5 percent in January-September

17 Oct | Steel News