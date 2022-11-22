New car registrations in EU down 8.1 percent in January-October

Tuesday, 22 November 2022 12:23:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU rose by 12.2 percent year on year to 745,855 units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month all major countries, including Germany (+16.8%), Italy (+14.6%), Spain (+11.7%) and France (+5.5%), reported positive results.

In the first 10 months of this year, new car registrations declined by 8.1 percent year on year to 7,529,965 units. Italy saw the sharpest fall with a drop of 13.8 percent, followed by France (-10.3%), Spain (-5.8%) and Germany (-5.5%), year on year.