New car registrations in EU down 6.1 percent in January-November

Wednesday, 21 December 2022 12:09:48 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November this year, new passenger car registrations in the EU rose by 16.3 percent year on year to 829,527 units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, all major countries, including Germany (+31.4%), Italy (+14.7%), Spain (+10.3%) and France (+9.8%), reported positive results.

In the first 11 months of this year, new car registrations declined by 6.1 percent year on year to 8,359,317 units. Italy saw the sharpest fall with a drop of 11.6 percent, followed by France (-8.7%), Spain (-4.4%) and Germany (-2.4%), year on year.