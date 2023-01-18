﻿
New car registrations in EU down 4.6 percent in 2022

Wednesday, 18 January 2023 11:10:10 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, new passenger car registrations in the EU rose by 12.8 percent year on year to 896,967 units, according to the European association of car manufacturers ACEA.

In the given month, only Germany (+38.1%) and Italy (+21.0%) reported positive results, while Spain (-14.1%) and France (-0.1%) saw decreases.

In the full year, new car registrations declined by 4.6 percent year on year to 9,255,930 units. In 2022, only Germany posted a positive result with an increase of 1.1 percent, while Italy (-9.7%), France (-7.8%) and Spain (-5.4%) suffered decreases, year on year.


Tags: Spain France Germany Italy European Union Automotive 

