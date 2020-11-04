﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

NEV sales to account for 20% of total new vehicle sales in China by 2025

Wednesday, 04 November 2020 17:54:32 (GMT+3)   |   Shanghai
       

China’s General Office of the State Council issued its development plan for the new energy vehicle industry (2021-2035) on November 3, stating that the new energy vehicle (NEV) sales will account for around 20 percent of overall new vehicle sales in China by 2025. Meanwhile, by 2035, pure electric vehicles will constitute the major part of new vehicle sales.

On November 2, Shanghai started to implement new regulations for vehicles without Shanghai license plates, announcing that certain roads will be off-limits to these vehicles from 7 am to 8 pm, except for Saturdays, Sundays and national holidays. Accordingly, some car owners with vehicles with license plates of other provinces will consider selling their vehicles and buying a new energy vehicle as this will make it easier to obtain a Shanghai license plate.

NEV production in China is expected to see a booming period, which will boost demand for steel.


Tags: automotive  China  Far East  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

26  Oct

CAAM: Auto vehicles sales in China down 3.9 percent in Oct 1-20
23  Oct

Vehicle output and sales in China expected to fall by four percent in 2020
16  Oct

CAAM: Vehicles sales of major Chinese automakers down 24% in Oct 1-10
14  Oct

CAAM: China's auto vehicle sales up 17.4 percent in Sept from Aug
09  Oct

Heavy truck sales in China up 63 percent in September