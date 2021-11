Tuesday, 16 November 2021 11:15:08 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Meng Wei, news spokesman of China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) has stated that NDRC approved 4 fixed asset investment projects in October, with an overall FAI of RMB 15.0 billion ($2.35 billion), mostly covering the fields of transportation, and energy industries.

In the January-October period this year, NDRC approved 70 FAI projects, with an overall FAI of RMB 495.4 billion ($77.5 billion).