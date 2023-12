Wednesday, 20 December 2023 10:20:53 (GMT+3) | Shanghai

Li Chao, the spokesperson of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) stated that in the January-November period China approved 144 fixed asset investment projects, with an overall investment of RMB 1.28 trillion ($0.18 trillion), mainly covering the areas of energy, high technology and transportation.

In November alone, NDRC approved 14 FAI projects, with an overall investment of RMB 200.2 billion ($28.2 billion), mainly covering the energy and transportation industries.